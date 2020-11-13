5 min read Pregnant Rescue Dog Gets The Ultimate Maternity Shoot “Lily Mae was born to model" 📸

Ryan Fant was out for a walk in a park in Little Rock, Arkansas, when he spotted a beautiful golden retriever running around without a collar. He approached the dog and started to play with her. When she began to follow him home, Fant decided to take in the lost dog and name her Lily Mae. After a month of searching for her owner without luck, Fant decided to make Lily a permanent part of his family. But he soon noticed that the once-skinny dog's stomach was growing … and growing.

Instagram/caitiesfosterfam

A vet confirmed that Lily Mae was pregnant, so Fant reached out to his friend Caitie Evers for help. With years of experience fostering new dog mamas and their pups, Evers was the perfect person to help Lily through this difficult time. When Lily arrived, Evers was surprised that her growing belly didn’t seem to slow her down one bit. “She acts totally normal and makes me nervous with her running and jumping,” Evers told The Dodo. “She is a total sweetheart. She is a stage five clinger who prefers to be in my lap every moment.”

Instagram/caitiesfosterfam

With Lily’s due date just days away, Evers decided to get the word out about her puppies. And what better way to make the announcement than with an adorable maternity photo shoot? “I have fostered a lot of pregnant dogs and new mama dogs and I have always said I wanted to do a photo shoot for them to gain attention for the foster/rescue dogs of the world,” Evers said. “So many people are amazed when they realize she is a rescue dog. I think it's important to get the information out there that you can really truly find every single type of dog in rescue.”

Shauna Kiely Photography

She contacted her photographer friend and fellow rescuer Shauna Kiely, and the two set up the photo shoot for the very next day. Lily was excited to be the center of attention and get special hugs from Evers.

Shauna Kiely Photography

“Lily Mae was born to model,” Evers said. “She loved it and it only took like 30 minutes total!”

Shauna Kiely Photography

Two days later, Lily went into labor and gave birth to eight perfect puppies. Mama and the seven boys and one girl are all happy and healthy — thanks to the loving rescuer who saved them from the street and their kind foster mom. "They are chunky babies at already almost a pound each," Evers said. "They are doing wonderful and are healthy and active. Mom snuggles them and loves them but is also trusting me to care for them all. She allows me to change their bedding but if I take too long she'll start putting them back on her own."

Instagram/caitiesfosterfam