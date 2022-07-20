Pregnant Foster Dog Gets Her Own Maternity Photo Shoot And She's Absolutely Glowing

Meet Koko — a sweet rescue beagle whose personality is as big as her pregnant belly.

Homeward Trails Animal Rescue

Once used for breeding, Koko unexpectedly found herself in need of a home at the height of her pregnancy. That’s when Homeward Trails Animal Rescue stepped in to help. “While a bit shy at first, once she arrived in her foster home, she came alive: loving, playful and clearly wanting to be part of a family,” Sue Bell, executive director of the rescue, told The Dodo.

Homeward Trails Animal Rescue

Koko was placed with foster mom Cary Smith to help her through the rest of her pregnancy. Smith immediately noticed that the pregnant pup was hilariously expressive and photogenic. Naturally, this called for pregnancy photos. And Koko’s foster mom was more than happy to oblige. “Koko requested maternity glamor shots,” Smith wrote in a Facebook post. “I promised her, this is her last litter and she’ll never have to go through this again. She’s such a trooper.”

Homeward Trails Animal Rescue

The results were perfect. “Her awesome foster mom decided to capture her gigantic hippo-like belly with some photos,” Bell said. “It morphed into an actual photo shoot to emulate what human moms do.”

Cary Smith/Facebook

After giving birth to nine healthy puppies, Koko moved to a new foster home while she recovers. “She’s been such an easy girl and the sweetest lady who lets me hold her like a baby,” Smith wrote on Facebook.

Cary Smith/Facebook