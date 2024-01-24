Pregnant Animal Tries To Escape Freezing Weather Inside 'Busted' Recliner

Driving down a rural road outside of Noble, Oklahoma, Alysse Matlock recently noticed a fluffy miniature Australian shepherd wandering the pavement. Worried for the dog, Matlock pulled over and tried to coax the pup into her car, but the nervous Aussie ran away. Though she couldn’t catch the pup, Matlock managed to snap a photo, which she posted to Facebook when she got home. Soon, multiple people joined the comment section — they’d seen the dog patrolling the neighborhood but had no idea where she came from.

Alysse Matlock

A few days later, someone saw the dog, later named Journey, in town, 10 miles from where Matlock had initially seen her. A cold front was coming, and concerned animal lovers knew that Journey needed shelter. Not only that, but someone noticed Journey’s belly was distended — the lost dog was heavily pregnant, and her babies were coming soon. Newly energized, Matlock spotted Journey again that evening and stayed up until 1 a.m. trying to convince the tired pup to trust her. But Journey wouldn’t give in. The next day, rescuers noticed a familiar face peeking out of a large piece of trash — crafty Journey had found a place to weather the cold. “She’d spent the night curled up in a busted recliner by the side of the highway,” Matlock wrote in a video about Journey.

Alysse Matlock

Again, rescuers tried to catch her near the recliner, to no avail. Finally, Matlock and a few other community members found Journey at the top of a local hill. Using teamwork and a handful of hotdogs, the rescuers eventually managed to contain the famously elusive dog, gently grabbing her by the scruff of her neck. “It was such a relief when she was finally caught,” Matlock told The Dodo. “All of us strangers that had stopped on the side of the road that morning started hugging.”

Alysse Matlock

Safe at last, Journey went to a veterinarian, who confirmed the soon-to-be mama was due to give birth in the next five to seven days. The very next morning, Matlock woke up to the sound of squeaking. Two little puppies had just been born. Four more siblings arrived soon after, all of them healthy and happy.

Alysse Matlock

Warm and cared for, Journey and her puppies are enjoying some needed recovery time. If no owner is found, the family will be adoptable through Noble Now Inc. Friends of Noble Animal Shelter. Thanks to days-long efforts on behalf of so many dog lovers, these deserving pups will enjoy the future they deserve.

To help support Journey and her puppies, make a donation via PayPal to klahman@att.net, or donate over the phone by calling (405) 572-0432.