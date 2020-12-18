Woman Catches An Adorable Porch Thief Helping Himself To Her Grocery Delivery

To make mealtime a little easier, Gretchen Dust signed up to receive regular orders of preprepared food to her door. And, sure enough, it has made enjoying dinner much easier.

But not just for her and her family.

The other evening, one such box of food was delivered to Dust’s porch. She decided to leave the box outside while she made some space in her fridge. Little could Dust have guessed that someone else would get to the food first.

Checking on the box, this is what she saw: