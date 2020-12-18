3 min read

Woman Catches An Adorable Porch Thief Helping Himself To Her Grocery Delivery

"Nothing was salvaged, of course. But it was worth it, all for the laughs!"

By Stephen Messenger

Published on 12/18/2020 at 4:57 PM

To make mealtime a little easier, Gretchen Dust signed up to receive regular orders of preprepared food to her door. And, sure enough, it has made enjoying dinner much easier.

But not just for her and her family.

The other evening, one such box of food was delivered to Dust’s porch. She decided to leave the box outside while she made some space in her fridge. Little could Dust have guessed that someone else would get to the food first.

Checking on the box, this is what she saw:

Gretchen Dust

Smelling food apparently free for the taking, a wild possum passing by decided to stop and dig right in.

“Low and behold, the chubby buddy had broken into the box and was helping himself to our order,” Dust told The Dodo. "It was a complete and total surprise."

Gretchen Dust

For Dust, having an order raided by an animal "porch pirate" was a first. As for the possum? Well, he seemed to know his way around a box full of unattended goodies.

"He obviously looked pretty well-fed, or extremely opportunistic!" Dust said. "He did eat as much as he could."

Gretchen Dust

Having been busted by the food's rightful owner, the plump possum eventually decided to make a break for it.

"Luckily, I cracked the door open to snag a few shots before he took off," Dust said.

Gretchen Dust

The possum had gotten his fill, while Dust and her family did not. But, being animal lovers, they have no hard feelings about being so adorably robbed.

"Nothing was salvaged, of course," Dust said. "But it was worth it, all for the laughs!"

The Best Gifts For Foodie Cats (And Their Parents)

Treats for everyone 🍕🍲🍦

The Best Gifts For Foodie Cats (And Their Parents)

Treats for everyone 🍕🍲🍦
Shop at Amazon
Compostable Cat Grass Growing Kit

Compostable Cat Grass Growing Kit

Amazon
$12
Shop at Amazon
Holiday Mouse Interactive Tumbler Feeder

Holiday Mouse Interactive Tumbler Feeder

Amazon
$9
Shop at Etsy
Taco Catnip Cat Toys

Taco Catnip Cat Toys

Etsy
$11
Shop at Amazon
Friskies Party Mix

Friskies Party Mix

Amazon
$9
Shop at Urban Outfitters
Peekaboo Ceramic Cat Mug

Peekaboo Ceramic Cat Mug

Urban Outfitters
$12
Shop at Urban Outfitters
Cat Stash Jar

Cat Stash Jar

Urban Outfitters
$14
Shop at Amazon
Greenies Cat Treats

Greenies Cat Treats

Amazon
$20
Shop at Etsy
Pizza Catnip Toys

Pizza Catnip Toys

Etsy
$12
Shop at Etsy
Baguette Catnip Cat Toy

Baguette Catnip Cat Toy

Etsy
$14
Shop at Frontgate
Melamine Pet Bowls

Melamine Pet Bowls

Frontgate
$13
Shop at Chewy
Temptations Holiday Treat Tub

Temptations Holiday Treat Tub

Chewy
$9
Shop at Amazon
Ceramic Measuring Spoons

Ceramic Measuring Spoons

Amazon
$27
Shop at Cat Person
Cat Person Dry Food

Cat Person Dry Food

Cat Person
$11
Shop at Cat Person
No Tip Mesa Bowl

No Tip Mesa Bowl

Cat Person
$40
Shop at Food52
Catnip Garden In A Bag

Catnip Garden In A Bag

Food52
$20
Shop at L.L.Bean
Round Pet Placemat

Round Pet Placemat

L.L.Bean
$25
Shop at chewy.com
Black Cat Pet Placemat

Black Cat Pet Placemat

$10
Shop at Cat Person
Digestive Support Goodness Blend

Digestive Support Goodness Blend

Cat Person
$16
Shop at Amazon
Greenies Dental Treats Tub

Greenies Dental Treats Tub

Amazon
$20
Shop at Etsy
Cat Treat Jar

Cat Treat Jar

Etsy
$20
Shop at Chewy
Weruva Festivus Canned Food Sampler

Weruva Festivus Canned Food Sampler

Chewy
$20
Shop at Cat Person
Wet Food

Wet Food

Cat Person
$8
Shop at Urban Outfitters
Tropical Fusion Pet Placemat

Tropical Fusion Pet Placemat

Urban Outfitters
$15
Shop at Food52
Modern Pet Bowl Stand

Modern Pet Bowl Stand

Food52
$35
Shop at Urban Outfitters
Cat Cooking Spoon

Cat Cooking Spoon

Urban Outfitters
$10
Shop at Nordstrom
Mug & Cat Bowl Set

Mug & Cat Bowl Set

Nordstrom
$20
Shop at Amazon
ViviPet Raised Bowl

ViviPet Raised Bowl

Amazon
$25
Shop at Amazon
ViviPet Tilted Bowl

ViviPet Tilted Bowl

Amazon
$35
Shop at Cat Person
Serve & Store Set

Serve & Store Set

Cat Person
$12
Shop at Chewy
Personalized Pet Dinner Mat

Personalized Pet Dinner Mat

Chewy
$30
Shop at Chewy
Plush Frosted Pastry Catnip Toy

Plush Frosted Pastry Catnip Toy

Chewy
$5