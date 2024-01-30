Possum Baby Hugs Mom Tightly All Through Her Vet Exam

Recently, a ringtail possum named Demeter found herself in a sticky situation, tangled in a soccer net in Tasmania, Australia. When a passerby spotted Demeter, they worriedly called Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary for help. Once at the sanctuary, rescuers examined Demeter and discovered something amazing — the fluffy possum’s pouch was full of babies. As rescuers checked Demeter for injuries, one baby refused to leave her side, nuzzling his face into her back as she rested under anesthesia.

Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary

Thankfully, rescuers soon confirmed that Demeter was in good health. “Our veterinary team was checking to ensure the net had not cut into her limbs and caused wounds — something we commonly see with entangled animals,” Maya Risberg of Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary told The Dodo. “Luckily, this was not the case with Demeter. We rehydrated her and her offspring, but no other treatment was required.”

Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary

It’s no surprise that this little guy wanted to be near his mom. In the wild, joeys like this one rely heavily on their mothers as they navigate their early months. “Possum joeys, like other baby animals, are susceptible to predation, so they require the protection of their mothers,” Risberg said. “They also rely on their mother's milk for food, so must stay close at all times so that they can feed. They will usually stay with their mums for around seven months before beginning to venture off on their own.”

Shortly after her positive diagnosis, Demeter and her babies were given the all clear — they were ready to return to the outdoors, where they belong. “They spent a short period of time in care, but have since been released back to the wild!” the rescue wrote in a Facebook post. “Farewell, Demeter!”