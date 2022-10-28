Police Officers Find Abandoned Suitcase And Hear ‘Squeals’ Coming From Inside

Earlier this month, two officers from the Tampa Police Department spotted a mom and her puppy zooming through a busy Florida neighborhood and decided to stop and help. Two officers recently spotted a mom and her puppy zooming through a busy Florida neighborhood, and decided to stop and help. Once the dogs were captured and taken to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, the officers’ day got a little more interesting.

Humane Society of Tampa Bay

“After returning to the scene to investigate further, they noticed a closed suitcase with squeals coming from inside of it, outside a vacation rental,” A Facebook post stated. When the officers carefully opened the suitcase, they were shocked to find seven tiny puppies inside. The puppies cried with excitement as the case was finally unzipped. Once the officers put the events of the day together, they realized the puppies were crying out for their mom — the dog the officers had just rescued hours before.

“We are so grateful they returned to the scene to save these puppies!” the post continued. “Mom, a Terrier Mix, is here resting, and all seven 5-week-old puppies are in our puppy nursery being taken care of by our amazing staff.” “The puppies owe their lives to their mother who ran around trying to get help so she could get her puppies out of the suitcase,” the post continued.

