Police Officer Helping With Wildfire Spots A Tiny Survivor Running Through Smoke

For the past few weeks, forest fires have been sweeping across Colombia, threatening the South American country’s diverse wildlife. Despite coordinated efforts from the national police force and firefighters, the flames have continued to engulf the lush forests, endangering their varied inhabitants. But one tiny, furry creature escaped the heat thanks to a national police officer with a particularly keen eye.

While combing a smoking area of land in the Santander province, the officer looked down and noticed a tiny blob running across the hot ground. The little animal nearly blended in with the dirt, gray and covered in soot, and he seemed to be trying to escape his fiery home. But the whole area was burned to a crisp, leaving him with no place to go. Without skipping a beat, the officer bent down and scooped the little guy up from the smoldering ground. “I don’t know what kind of animal he is,” the officer said in the video posted on TikTok. “He’s like a little mole.”

The little guy fit comfortably in her hands, with room to spare. He was grateful to be off of the hot soil, but he was instantly nervous about his giant friends. He greeted his rescuer with a nibble on her hand, then attempted to burrow his way out of her grasp. “He’s looking for somewhere to escape to,” the officer said.

Luckily, the team of officers knew just how to help the mole. After checking his body for injuries, they shuttled him over to a new piece of land — one free of flames and filled with cool, shady grass, where he could live peacefully. “We’re going to release him in an area far from the fires,” the officer said. When she found the perfect spot for the resilient mole, the officer bent down and gently placed him back on the ground. The mole waited for a moment, taking in his new surroundings before running wild in his new home.

You can watch that moment here: