Guy Sets Up Hidden Camera To Find Out Who's been Stealing His Seat

David Ackerman and his K9 partner Shiloh have been working together for almost three years doing explosive detection and patrol in Farmington Hills, Michigan. They love being partners, and Shiloh is always so excited to go to work with his best friend. “He is very serious and focused while patrolling, excited and determined when searching and a total goofball at home,” Ackerman told The Dodo. “He LOVES going to work!”

David Ackerman

Whenever Shiloh and Ackerman are driving around together, Shiloh sits in the back, and knows he isn’t allowed up front even if his dad leaves the car. Recently, though, Shiloh has been keen on breaking that rule. “The latch on the door wasn’t working right and a couple of times I caught him in my seat,” Ackerman said.

David Ackerman

Even when Ackerman would come back to the car and find Shiloh in the back where he was supposed to be, the door was open and the front seat was warm — so Ackerman definitely had his suspicions. He decided to set up a camera to watch what Shiloh does whenever he’s alone in the car. Ackerman left the car with the camera on, and of course, almost as soon as he was gone, Shiloh flung open the door and hopped up front.

Ackerman couldn’t help but laugh when he saw how Shiloh watched for him to start heading back to the car and then hopped out of the seat again. He thought he was being so sneaky, but of course, the seat being warm was a huge giveaway. Even though Shiloh is technically breaking the rules, Ackerman doesn’t really mind. Shiloh is a hard worker and the sweetest dog, and has definitely earned a little seat time here and there.

David Ackerman

“We had so much fun with it, that after the latch was fixed, I still leave it open every once in a while so he can ‘sneak’ up front,” Ackerman said.