Police Arrive To Find A 'Happy' Hound's Head Stuck On Side Of A House

Last week, first responders from South Carolina’s Sumter Police Department were dispatched to a local residence. It was the scene of an unusual predicament. Arriving at the home, they were met with this — a floppy-eared head protruding from an exterior wall. It was a dog named Spike.

Turns out, Spike was in a bit of a jam. According to law enforcement, he’d been “sniffing out mischief” inside his family’s home when he came across their dryer vent. Evidently, he wanted to see what was on the other side. But it proved to be more than just a momentary peek.

Freeing Spike from that tight spot was a bit more involved than simply helping him squeeze his head back through the dryer vent hole. Rescuers actually needed to remove some siding from the home. This was all obviously far more than Spike had bargained for.

Fortunately, in the end, Spike was saved — the hole ordeal was finally behind him.