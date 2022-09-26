Pizzly Bears Exist — And They're More Common Than You Might Think

If you’ve ever wondered what would happen if a grizzly bear and a polar bear had cubs, you’re in luck! Scientists recently discovered a “pizzly bear” hybrid, and they’re popping up more and more frequently.

According to Live Science, “pizzly bears'' or “grolers” — who take on attributes from both their polar and grizzly bear parents — have become more common due to climate change. When polar bears travel into regions where grizzly bears live, it can affect the way they mate and who they choose to couple up with.

"Usually hybrids aren't better suited to their environments than their parents, but there is a possibility that these hybrids might be able to forage for a broader range of food sources," Larisa DeSantis, a paleontologist and associate professor of biological sciences at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, told Live Science.