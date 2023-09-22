Pittie Comes Across Music Installation And Goes Absolutely Wild For It

TikTok user Anosch was out for a walk with her pittie when the curious pup saw a music installation and just had to go and check it out.

The installation was a series of tiles built into the ground that made different sounds when you stepped on each one. It was shaped similarly to an inground trampoline that the pittie loved jumping on with her mom, which may have been why she was drawn to it. As soon as she jumped on it, she quickly realized it wasn’t a trampoline but something entirely different and just as magical.