7 min read

Pittie Can't Believe She's Seeing Her Mom After A Year On The Streets

“It was like a scene out of a movie” ❤️️

By Lily Feinn

Published on 12/12/2020 at 12:02 AM

Last December, Kelly Shade was having work done on her house when one of the workers left the door open. Fleeing the construction noise, her dog Gracie darted out the door. 

When Gracie didn’t come back that night, Shade worried that something might have happened to her. “We posted fliers everywhere [and] we offered a reward,” Shade told The Dodo. “She’s microchipped, but the microchip is an identifier rather than a locator.”

Pit bull found after a year on the street
Kelly Shade

“We were hopeful that someone would find her and take her to the vet and scan her for a microchip,” Shade added. “But we hadn’t heard anything — we got a lot of phone calls but it never turned out to be Gracie.”

As the months passed, Shade started to lose hope that she’d ever see her dog again.

Pittie Gracie on the streets of Chicago
Katie Campbell

Nearly a year later, Katie Campbell, a rescuer who tracks and traps stray dogs in the Chicago area, got a call from a friend about a stray black and white pittie who’d been visiting a local woman’s property in search of food. Polly Ellison had been feeding the dog twice daily, hoping to gain her trust. But the pup seemed unwilling to accept help.

“She told me a little about [the dog’s] habits, how she was fearful,” Campbell told The Dodo. “I put up a WiFi trail camera and then a regular trail camera to document if and when she was coming to eat.”

Katie Campbell

Campbell noticed that the dog always showed up on Thursdays, so she decided to place a trap a day early in hopes of tempting her inside. “We set the trap with some hot pot roast and Vienna sausages and drove away,” Campbell said. “The dog knew my car so we didn’t want her to feel like we were watching.”

With a meal that tasty, the dog couldn’t refuse. “It took about 10 minutes and she went in!” Campbell said. “We were parked a half block away and my camera pinged, I saw the picture that she was in and we zipped up.”

Katie Campbell

Campbell drove the dog back to her house and set out some food and water for her. When she opened the door to the trap, the dog wagged her tail and placed her head on Campbell’s shoulder.

Campbell scanned the dog for a microchip and gasped when it beeped.

Dog reunited with her mom after a year
Katie Campbell

A call to the microchip company revealed that the dog was, in fact, Gracie. Campbell called Shade, who immediately started sobbing with relief.

“I reassured her that Gracie was safe and after some calming down and mutual crying, I texted her a picture of Gracie and she sent me her address and we planned to meet up,” Campbell said. “Because Gracie was on the street for so long, she was understandably tired and I’m sure everything was probably overwhelming for her.”

Dog is so excited to reunite with mom
Kelly Shade

But when Gracie got out of Campbell’s car and saw her mom for the first time in a year, all signs of exhaustion disappeared.

“Gracie got closer to [her mom] and the second she sniffed Kelly it was just sheer excitement,” Campbell said. “She started wiggling all over jumping up and down, circling Kelly. It was the most wonderful thing to see.”

Kelly Shade

You can watch Gracie and Shade’s emotional reunion here:

For Shade, seeing her beloved dog again made everything seem right in the world — if only for a little bit.

“It was like a scene out of a movie,” Shade said. “You always see and hear amazing stories like this, but for it to have happened to me, it seemed a little surreal. Even now when I look at the video it’s like, ‘Wow, that actually happened. Gracie is finally home.’”

The Best Gifts For Adventurous Dogs (And Their Parents)

The Best Gifts For Adventurous Dogs (And Their Parents)

Shop at Amazon
MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Washer

MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Washer

Amazon
$13
Shop at Amazon
Collapsible Travel Dog Bowls

Collapsible Travel Dog Bowls

Amazon
$7
Shop at Amazon
Portable Soft Dog Crate

Portable Soft Dog Crate

Amazon
$46
Shop at Amazon
Giant Tennis Ball

Giant Tennis Ball

Amazon
$17
Shop at Amazon
Back Seat Car Cover

Back Seat Car Cover

Amazon
$34
Shop at Etsy
Tails On Trails Unisex T-Shirt

Tails On Trails Unisex T-Shirt

Etsy
$29
Shop at Amazon
Squirrel Burrow Toy

Squirrel Burrow Toy

Amazon
$11
Shop at Amazon
Bucket Seat Car Cover

Bucket Seat Car Cover

Amazon
$36
Shop at Amazon
Dog Backpack Carrier

Dog Backpack Carrier

Amazon
$30
Shop at Amazon
Outdoor Dog Bed

Outdoor Dog Bed

Amazon
$28
Shop at Amazon
Dog Travel Bag

Dog Travel Bag

Amazon
$39
Shop at Amazon
Chuckit! Max Glow Ball

Chuckit! Max Glow Ball

Amazon
$7
Shop at Amazon
LED Dog Collar

LED Dog Collar

Amazon
$13
Shop at Etsy
Explore Unisex T-Shirt

Explore Unisex T-Shirt

Etsy
$25
Shop at Finn
Hip & Joint Supplement

Hip & Joint Supplement

Finn
$23
Shop at Chewy
Chuckit! Ultra Tough Ball Launcher

Chuckit! Ultra Tough Ball Launcher

Chewy
$15
Shop at Amazon
Stick Chew Toy

Stick Chew Toy

Amazon
$6
Shop at Amazon
ChuckIt! Kick Fetch Ball

ChuckIt! Kick Fetch Ball

Amazon
$19
Shop at Amazon
Chew Ball With Squeaker

Chew Ball With Squeaker

Amazon
$13
Shop at Amazon
Kurgo Dog Carrier Backpack

Kurgo Dog Carrier Backpack

Amazon
$117
Shop at Amazon
Aquapaw Pet Bathing Tool

Aquapaw Pet Bathing Tool

Amazon
$25
Shop at Kurgo
Skipping Stones Toy

Skipping Stones Toy

Kurgo
$13
Shop at Amazon
Hands Free Dog Leash Kit

Hands Free Dog Leash Kit

Amazon
$30
Shop at Chewy
Tennis Balls Bag

Tennis Balls Bag

Chewy
$16
Shop at Saks Fifth Avenue
Barbour Reversible Large Dog Blanket

Barbour Reversible Large Dog Blanket

Saks Fifth Avenue
$100
Shop at Amazon
Dog Sleeping Bag

Dog Sleeping Bag

Amazon
$29
Shop at Amazon
Ruffwear Dog Hiking Backpack

Ruffwear Dog Hiking Backpack

Amazon
$80
Shop at Amazon
Ruffwear Dog Hiking Boots

Ruffwear Dog Hiking Boots

Amazon
$38
Shop at Backcountry
Barbour Wax Dog Coat

Barbour Wax Dog Coat

Backcountry
$70
Shop at Amazon
Ruffwear Hover Craft Flying Disc

Ruffwear Hover Craft Flying Disc

Amazon
$25
Shop at Amazon
Ruffwear Fernie Sweater Knit Fleece Jacket

Ruffwear Fernie Sweater Knit Fleece Jacket

Amazon
$60
Shop at Amazon
Ruffwear Powder Hound Insulated Jacket

Ruffwear Powder Hound Insulated Jacket

Amazon
$90
Shop at Backcountry
Barbour Quilted Dog Coat

Barbour Quilted Dog Coat

Backcountry
$65
Shop at Amazon
Travel Pet Water Bottle

Travel Pet Water Bottle

Amazon
$15
Shop at Max-Bone
Sport Ball

Sport Ball

Max-Bone
$14