Pile Of Packages Outside Door Comes Topped With Something No One Ordered

While Kay Banks, founder of Tabby Tails Cat Rescue, was in the shower one evening, they got a notification that their camera had detected motion at the front door. They hopped out of the shower and rushed to dry off, and 10 minutes later, they were standing at the front door, staring at a pile of packages. At the very top of the pile, though, was something they hadn’t ordered.

“He was very terrified,” Banks told The Dodo. “He was crying the whole time on our camera.” Someone had abandoned a cat, zipped up in his carrier, on top of the pile of packages and left him outside in the cold. He was so scared and confused, and Banks quickly brought him safely inside. “Physically he's in OK condition,” Banks said. “It was obvious he was a pet.”

Tabby Tails Cat Rescue

Banks unzipped the carrier and tried to comfort the cat, but he wasn’t ready for that just yet. He was so scared after being abandoned in the cold and the rain, and he needed time to learn how to trust people again. Banks posted about the poor cat on Facebook, along with a plea for people to please stop leaving their cats outside the rescue’s doors without anyone’s permission. The rescue is at capacity and doesn’t have the room or funds to take care of an endless number of cats — as much as they would love to.

Tabby Tails Cat Rescue