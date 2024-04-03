Pile Of Baby Animals Almost Went Unnoticed Inside Car Engine

Last month, a man in Long Island tried to start his car and was confused to notice it wouldn’t turn on. The car had been sitting unused for a few months, so the man figured something must be wrong. He brought the car to a mechanic friend in hopes of solving the problem. When the mechanic glanced inside the car, he found an enormous pile of leaves. Getting a closer look, the mechanic was shocked to realize there were six fuzzy babies nestled within.

TikTok/wildliferehab_kl

It turns out, while the car sat dormant all those weeks, a family of squirrels had been using it as their nest. One by one, the men removed all of the babies from the car. But where was their mom?

TikTok/wildliferehab_kl

Unsure what to do, the car owner contacted local wildlife rescuer and rehabilitator Karenlynn Stracher. Stracher instructed him to move the babies into the safety of a box. Then, Stracher said, the man should go home and place the box near where the car had been parked. The man followed the instructions, gingerly placing the babies in a shoebox before putting it in the grass by the curb. Then he waited. Suddenly, there she was — the mother squirrel, racing down from a tree, anxious to grab her babies. “She ran down instantly,” Stracher told The Dodo. “It was the fastest reunification I have ever seen!”

TikTok/wildliferehab_kl

The determined mother squirrel grabbed each baby one at a time and brought them back to another nest in a nearby tree. She didn’t stop until every baby was safe. You can watch the mom rescuing her babies in a video here: