Adventurous Pig Is So Pleased With Himself For Getting Arrested By Police

More often than not, to wind up in the back of a police patrol car is a pretty decent sign that something didn’t go as planned. After all, getting arrested is hardly anybody’s idea of a good time. Unless, perhaps, your name is Elvis Pigsley.

Angela Mullen-Herrera

Elvis Pigsley lives in Alaska with his adoring owner, Angela Mullen-Herrera. Even though Elvis has a cozy home where he gets plenty of affection, his is a heart that loves to wander, make friends and new memories. “He’s gone on all sorts of adventures,” Mullen-Herrera told The Dodo. “He’s a big escape artist. I’ve had to lure him back with apple slices before [on multiple occasions].” That said, after Elvis headed out on his most recent adventure, it would take more than fruity treats to get him home.

Angela Mullen-Herrera

The other day, during a light snowstorm, Elvis somehow managed to slip out of a gate at home, giving him full access to the wide world beyond. What novel experiences did this latest adventure opportunity hold in store? Elvis could only guess. After moseying for a while through the neighborhood, the portly traveler attracted the attention of a concerned passerby — and they called the cops. And before long, with the arrival of police, Elvis Pigsley found himself under arrest.

Anchorage Police Department

It was hardly a worrisome development for the friendly pig, however — never before had one of his wanderings ended with such excitement! Peering out from the back of the police car, Elvis seemed pleased as punch. “He looks very impressed with himself,” Mullen-Herrera said. “I’m sure he loved the experience.”

Anchorage Police Department

Thankfully, Elvis is such a known figure around the neighborhood that it didn’t take long for the arresting officers to track down where he lives. Mullen-Herrera’s husband was at home to receive them. “He told me it went well and that the police were very nice and understanding,” she said. Elvis, meanwhile, was let off with just a warning.

Angela Mullen-Herrera