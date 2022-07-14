Pig And Chihuahua Kept Each Other Company Inside Empty House

Danielle Betterman has made a career out of rescuing unwanted animals, so when she got a call about an abandoned pig in need of a home, she was ready to help. This pig was different, though, the person on the phone said. This pig was best friends with a tiny Chihuahua.

The pair, fittingly named Timon and Pumbaa, were discovered together in an empty home. The Arizona Humane Society was shocked to find them together — pigs, who are natural prey animals, don’t usually get along with dogs, who are natural predators. Nevertheless, it was clear that these two were in love. Betterman, who runs Better Piggies Rescue, was told that Timon could get sent to a shelter to be adopted, or, if she was open to it, she could take them both. Betterman knew she couldn’t separate them.

“They’re polar opposites, but they love each other so much,” Betterman told The Dodo. “We think it's because they were left alone for so long, they relied on each other for friendship. It's a very sweet little dynamic that they have.” Timon is an energetic puppy, always excitedly running around, whereas Pumbaa is an elderly gentleman who loves nothing more than lazing about the yard all day. Though Pumbaa moves at a slower pace, he never gets annoyed with Timon, and Timon never gets tired of Pumbaa. In fact, Timon’s favorite place in the whole world is his perch on Pumbaa’s back.

“The first thing [Timon] does when he goes outside is he finds Pumbaa and jumps on his back,” Betterman said. “It doesn't matter if [Pumbaa] is laying down or standing up. Then they just hang out.”

Now safe at the animal sanctuary, Timon and Pumbaa have been able to interact with more animals like them. Pumbaa lives in the yard with the other pigs, and Timon lives with the other dogs. They've taken the opportunity to explore new friendships, but at the end of the day, they're still each other's number one. “It's been really cool to see them hanging out with their kind of animal and then also coming back around to hanging out with each other,” Betterman said.

Timon and Pumbaa, once bonded by necessity, now get to live out the rest of their days in a place where they can be completely carefree. They have love, support and — most importantly — they have each other.

