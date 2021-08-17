Photographer Notices Frogs Sharing A Sweet Hug In The Rain "This moment can't be repeated” ❤️️

Since childhood, Ajar Setiadi has been interested in the secret lives of the wild animals and reptiles living near his home in Bogor, Indonesia. This passion inspired him to pick up a camera years ago in an attempt to document the unique snakes, frogs, lizards, birds and insects he’d spent hours watching.

Instagram/ajarsetiadi

And after so much time behind the lens, he’s developed a knack for capturing these secretive little animals in emotional, almost human moments. When it rains, Setiadi likes to watch the white tree frogs, also known as dumpy tree frogs, take cover under the vegetation.

Dodo Shows Comeback Kids S5 E5 Family Stops At Nothing To Help Their Great Dane Run

Instagram/ajarsetiadi

In February, he was outside during a storm when he noticed one frog seeming to sweetly shield another from the elements while seeking shelter under a flower umbrella. He snapped a photo and immediately knew that moment was something special. “I could only get a few frames because this moment can't be repeated,” Setiadi told The Dodo.

Instagram/ajarsetiadi

Capturing these magical interactions takes a lot of patience, but for Setiadi, it’s always worth it. “I let [the animals] act,” Setiadi said. “I'm just waiting for the best moment.” And Setiadi doesn’t mind getting a little damp if it means witnessing nature at its best.