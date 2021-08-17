Photographer Notices Frogs Sharing A Sweet Hug In The Rain

"This moment can't be repeated” ❤️️

By Lily Feinn

Published on 8/17/2021 at 8:13 PM

Since childhood, Ajar Setiadi has been interested in the secret lives of the wild animals and reptiles living near his home in Bogor, Indonesia.

This passion inspired him to pick up a camera years ago in an attempt to document the unique snakes, frogs, lizards, birds and insects he’d spent hours watching.

Frog hides from rain
Instagram/ajarsetiadi

And after so much time behind the lens, he’s developed a knack for capturing these secretive little animals in emotional, almost human moments.

When it rains, Setiadi likes to watch the white tree frogs, also known as dumpy tree frogs, take cover under the vegetation.

Instagram/ajarsetiadi

In February, he was outside during a storm when he noticed one frog seeming to sweetly shield another from the elements while seeking shelter under a flower umbrella.

He snapped a photo and immediately knew that moment was something special. “I could only get a few frames because this moment can't be repeated,” Setiadi told The Dodo.

Frogs hug in the rain
Instagram/ajarsetiadi

Capturing these magical interactions takes a lot of patience, but for Setiadi, it’s always worth it. “I let [the animals] act,” Setiadi said. “I'm just waiting for the best moment.”

And Setiadi doesn’t mind getting a little damp if it means witnessing nature at its best.

To learn more about Setiadi's wildlife photography, you can follow him on Instagram.