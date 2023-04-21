Photographer Comes Face To Face With A Tiny, Smiling Twig

Brendan "Cygnus" James is an experienced macro photographer in Australia who specializes in taking photos of bugs, frogs, lizards and other similar creatures. He’s always looking for the next interesting spider or a shocking snake, and he’s absolutely thrilled each time he finds one.

James has a wishlist of different species he hopes to photograph. One day, he was out on a photography trip, and when he suddenly realized a tiny twig was actually staring at him, he knew he was about to check a species off the list.