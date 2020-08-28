4 min read Woman's Photo Shoot Of Her Dog With Sunflowers Goes Hilariously Wrong “They came out a little bit different than imagined."

Agnieszka Ciszyńska loves doing photo shoots with her three Swiss shepherds. And normally, the adorable pups are down for any activity their mom throws their way. Fenris, Björn and Walkiria have traveled the world with Ciszyńska, giving the family plenty of bonding time and beautiful backdrops for their photos.

Agnieszka Ciszyńska

“We spend all our time together chilling at home or going on vacation together,” Ciszyńska told The Dodo. “They are very active and always ready to work, happy, friendly dogs.” “They are always trying to be as close to us as possible,” she added, “so there’s no chance of going to the bathroom alone.”

Agnieszka Ciszyńska

Recently, the pack was in Poland when they saw a field of sunflowers in full bloom. Ciszyńska took out her camera and got everyone into position for the portrait session, but things didn’t go as smoothly as she hoped. “We went to take some dreamy portraits of our dogs in the beautiful sunflowers but quickly realized that it wasn't that easy,” Ciszyńska said. “Sunflowers are really high, so our friend kindly agreed to be a chair.”

Agnieszka Ciszyńska

Fenris, the tallest pup, seemed big enough to pose with the flowers on his own, but the yellow blossoms proved too tempting for him.

Agnieszka Ciszyńska

“He was more interested in devouring the flowers than posing nicely,” Ciszyńska said. “He just wanted to play.” Luckily, sunflowers are not toxic to dogs or cats — so it was perfectly safe for Fenris to munch away.

Agnieszka Ciszyńska

Once Fenris tired himself out in the sunflower field, Ciszyńska was finally able to get the shot she was hoping for. At home she looked back at the hilarious outtakes, and posted them to Facebook, where they soon went viral.

Agnieszka Ciszyńska