Woman's Photo Of Unexpected Animal Walking By Does Not Turn Out As Planned

On a recent evening in Naples, Florida, Laura Metroka was out driving when she suddenly spotted a pack of four majestic animals running across the street together. She was so excited about the encounter and thought she’d snap some photos — but they did not turn out at all as she planned. “This one seemed distracted and was stuck on the other side of the roadway,” Metroka told The Dodo. “I slowed down when I saw the pack and then stopped to take this picture. I took a bunch and then he ran off.”

Laura Metroka

Later on, Metroka went to scroll through the photos she took — and immediately started laughing. “When I saw the picture I couldn’t believe it,” Metroka said. The animal she’d been trying to photograph was a coyote. The animal that actually appears in the photograph does not look like a coyote at all.

Laura Metroka

Metroka thought the photo was so funny that she had to post it online for everyone to see. People found it hilarious and, of course, had to throw out their own thoughts on what the coyote looked like. Some of the musings included a tumbleweed, a smudge on the lens, a bird, a Monet painting, a dust bunny, the Tasmanian Devil or the Roadrunner from Looney Toons, a swarm of bees, a ghost and so much more. Metroka had been trying to capture a beautiful picture of a passing coyote. Instead, she ended up with something not so beautiful but very funny, and honestly, it’s way better.