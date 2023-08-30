Photo Of Gorgeous Scenery Accidentally Goes Horribly Wrong

Jennifer Gray was driving through Custer State Park in South Dakota, capturing as many photos as she could of the beautiful scenery all around her. When she saw a herd of bison coming down the hill, she was immediately excited. Yet another great opportunity to take some amazing pictures.

Gray and her family pulled over and watched as the bison ran by them. Some even crossed the road right in front of their car. Gray quickly began taking pictures and decided to use that moment as an opportunity to try out something new.

“I tried to take a panoramic photo (for the first time ever), and it wasn’t until later that I realized that panoramic pics don’t really turn out with moving objects,” Gray told The Dodo.

Gray continued snapping photos and then she and her family continued on their way. When she went to look at the photos later, she was absolutely shocked at what she’d managed to capture.