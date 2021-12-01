Woman Takes A Picture Of An 'Awesome Bird' Then Realizes He's Not What He Seems

April Rose was sitting in her bedroom when she noticed a bird perched on a branch outside her window. The bird appeared to be black or gray, with a long, thin beak and fluffy feathers. Rose jumped out of bed, not wanting to miss the opportunity to snap a picture of such a cool bird. “I thought it was weird that it had been sitting there so long because I’d noticed it a few times,” Rose told The Dodo. “So I thought, ‘This is my chance.’”

Ever since she received a Canon camera as a gift two years ago, Rose has been taking pictures of any bird who will hold still, including blue herons, woodpeckers, robins and blue jays. She couldn’t tell what kind of bird was outside, but she knew it was too good to pass up. She grabbed her camera to take a picture before the bird flew away, but as it turned out, she didn’t need to worry about that. “I took the first one, and then I zoomed in a little bit and took the second one and was like, ‘Wait a second. That’s not even a bird,’” Rose said. “After taking the second or the third photo, I was like, ‘It’s a leaf.’”

