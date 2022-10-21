Woman Spots Someone In An Abandoned Shopping Cart And Saves A Little Life

Recently, a PetSmart employee spotted something rattling around in a stray shopping cart outside. As the woman got closer, a timid dog lifted her head and cried out to her. The concerned worker immediately sprang into action, likely saving the young pup’s life.

“[The dog] was posted on a Facebook group by a PetSmart employee asking what they should do,” Chrissy Elder — Forgotten, Now Family Rescue founder — told The Dodo. The dog, whom Elder later named Monroe, sat in the cart for nearly 30 minutes before anyone noticed. And even worse, she was in desperate need of emergency care. Luckily, Elder and her team answered the call to get Monroe the help she so desperately needed, and fast.

“I said our rescue would step up,” Elder said. “I met the employee at an emergency vet to take over custody and care.” The 3-year-old pit bull mix underwent multiple complex surgeries to fix a number of wounds. If not for the employee, Monroe might not have survived. But after all of that, the sweet dog is doing better than ever.

“She’s not expected to need further care,” Elder said. “[She] should live a very normal, healthy life.” You can see Monroe’s rescue and life afterward here: