Shelter Dog Desperate For Attention Tries To Squeeze Through Kennel Bars

Eliza arrived at City of San Bernardino Animal Services a few weeks ago, and, so far, she’s not loving it. She’d rather be somewhere with her future new family, cuddling on the couch or running around outside, and, of course, that’s what everyone at the shelter wants for her too. She’s sick of being cooped up in a kennel — and decided to make that very clear to everyone around her.

Lois Chisholm has been visiting the shelter and photographing the animals there for over 10 years now, so she knows a special pup when she sees one. When she saw Eliza and what she was trying to do, she knew she had to try and help her find a home.

It appeared that Eliza had been trying to break out of her kennel so she could go out and play on her own terms. As Chisholm passed, she stuck her nose through the bent bars of her kennel, hoping for some attention. It melted Chisholm’s heart right away.