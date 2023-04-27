Shelter Dog Desperate For Attention Tries To Squeeze Through Kennel Bars
She just wants a family ❤️️
Eliza arrived at City of San Bernardino Animal Services a few weeks ago, and, so far, she’s not loving it. She’d rather be somewhere with her future new family, cuddling on the couch or running around outside, and, of course, that’s what everyone at the shelter wants for her too. She’s sick of being cooped up in a kennel — and decided to make that very clear to everyone around her.
Lois Chisholm has been visiting the shelter and photographing the animals there for over 10 years now, so she knows a special pup when she sees one. When she saw Eliza and what she was trying to do, she knew she had to try and help her find a home.
It appeared that Eliza had been trying to break out of her kennel so she could go out and play on her own terms. As Chisholm passed, she stuck her nose through the bent bars of her kennel, hoping for some attention. It melted Chisholm’s heart right away.
Later on, Chisholm posted about Eliza on Facebook in the hopes that someone would see the post and decide to adopt her.
“[She has a] very puppyish, playful spirit,” Chisholm wrote on Facebook.
She included all the information someone would need to adopt Eliza, and now all she can do is wait and hope that, pretty soon, Eliza will be able to break out of her kennel for good.