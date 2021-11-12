Fire Department Is Pretty Sure This Call About A Kangaroo On The Roof Is A Joke

When a group of kids in Queensland, Australia, spotted an animal on a nearby roof, they immediately called emergency services — who, at first, didn’t believe them. That’s because the animal in question was a kangaroo, and the entire thing seemed like a humorous prank the kids were trying to play. Soon, though, other calls began coming in too, so the fire department came to check it out, and when they arrived, there he was. A kangaroo inexplicably just hanging out on a roof.

Paula Boon

No one was quite sure how the kangaroo had managed to get onto the roof in the first place, but once he was up there, he really didn’t seem all that bothered. Everyone else on the ground was much more concerned than he was. He was just minding his own business.

“We suspect he got a fright at some stage to end up on the roof,” Paula Boon, one of the bystanders and co-owner of Paws Hoofs and Claws Inc., told The Dodo. “We do not know how long he had been up there. He didn't seem too bothered. He just sat there watching everyone.”

Since no one knew how long the kangaroo had been on the roof for, people became concerned that he might be dehydrated or unable to get down on his own. Once the fire department was aware of the situation, though, they quickly stepped in to help — and were able to coax the kangaroo safely off of the roof.

“Two fire brigade guys got up on the roof and slowly encouraged the 'roo off the back of the unit, which wasn’t as high, and he eventually cooperated and hopped off,” Boon said. “He seemed to be OK, so we hope he went back to the hills.”

