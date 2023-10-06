People Spot Fuzzball In Sewer Trash And Realize It's A Baby In Need

Deep below the ground, trapped in a sewer on a public street in Lebanon, a tan and white kitten cried out for help. For three days, locals, including animal activist Ghina Nahfawi, attempted to get the kitten to safety. But no matter how hard they tried, they couldn’t coax the kitten out into the light.

Facebook/Animals Lebanon

The kitten needed an expert. Luckily, staff members from Animals Lebanon were soon on the scene, ready to help.

Facebook/Animals Lebanon

“The rescuers were very concerned about him and worried as he looked super [skinny] and scared,” Reem Sadek, Animals Lebanon’s companion animals manager, told The Dodo. Rescuers moved the grate and patiently waited for the kitten to come out from where he was hiding.

Facebook/Animals Lebanon

“We spent the whole day trying to lead him to the trapping cage using all [kinds] of tasty food (tuna, fish, wet food), but he was too afraid to move,” Sadek said. In time, the kitten realized the rescuers wouldn’t cause him any harm. He slowly inched into the trap. Once safely contained, rescuers moved the kitten out of the trash heap, back above ground where he belonged.

Animals Lebanon