People Spot A Furry Little Face Peeking Out At Them From Inside Dumpster

To most, this might look like a run-of-the-mill dumpster — a place to keep waste and trash out of sight and out of mind. But to others, often furry locals, it’s a one-stop shop containing free-to-grab snacks. As one hungry animal in New Hampshire learned recently, however, the dumpster’s allure can sometimes come with a catch.

This week, paramedics from Peterborough Fire and Rescue were alerted to an unusual situation. There, emerging form a small hole near the bottom of a dumpster behind a building, someone had spotted a pudgy little face. “When we got the call, I was a little curious what we were actually going to find,” paramedic Tim Quinn told The Dodo. “When we got there, I was pretty shocked.” The animal, a squirrel, had managed to squeeze his chubby cheeks and ears through the hole on the way out of the dumpster — but, unfortunately, nothing more.

Evidently unable to back out from the hole to seek another exit, the squirrel was thoroughly stuck. It was a tough lesson to learn, no doubt, but not one that should cost him his life. So, with that, Quinn and his partners got down to work.

“Getting the squirrel out was actually pretty difficult!” Quinn said. “We ended up having to use some sterile lubricant that we have on the ambulance. After that, we were slowly able to work his head back through the hole.” It took some effort, but the dumpster-diving squirrel was finally freed.

