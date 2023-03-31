People See Cat Walk Into Vet Clinic And Realize He's Asking For Help
He knew just where to go ❤️
Pretty much always, animal patients at this vet in Turkey are accompanied by their owners as they pass through the front door for treatment.
This week, however, there was an exception.
On Monday, security cameras outside Duru Veterinary Clinic captured the movements of a local stray cat. In the footage, he’s seen approaching from across the street out front — slowly making his way to the other side.
The cat walked with a limp, the result of a minor injury to his leg. He needed help. And, amazingly, he seemed to know just where to find it.
As staff at the clinic looked on in amazement, the cat stepped inside to check himself in:
According to local reports, staff at the clinic didn't hesitate to answer the cat's request for assistance.
"They immediately intervened and treated the injured cat's foot," news outlet Orhangazi TV reported. "It was learned that the cat, who was treated at the veterinary clinic where he came by his own means, was in good health."
The cat had picked the perfect place to find help. He's currently still recovering at the clinic — after which, with any luck, he'll be made available for adoption into a forever home.