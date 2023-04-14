People See Bald Eagle On The Ground — Then Realize What He's Sitting On

Meet Murphy, an eagle living at World Bird Sanctuary in Missouri. Back in March, Murphy started acting strangely — he was sitting on the ground all day and refused to get up. Was Murphy sick? Was he hurt? Sanctuary guests worried about the eagle and began asking staff members if he was OK.

“Murphy’s strange behavior began attracting the attention of visitors,” World Bird Sanctuary wrote in a Facebook post. “At one point, so many people were asking about Murphy’s behavior that Keeper Tess put a sign on the enclosure.” As it turns out, Murphy wasn’t sick — he was a father! A father to a beautiful baby … rock. “Is that eagle hurt?!” the sign read. “If you see an eagle lying down in the back left corner under a perch, that’s Murphy! Murphy is not hurt, sick, or otherwise in distress. He has built a nest on the ground, and is very carefully incubating a rock! We wish him the best of luck!”

After a tweet about Murphy went viral, many people began to comment that they were worried about the eagle — wasn’t he going to be sad when he realized the rock wouldn’t hatch? World Bird Sanctuary quickly put those concerns to rest. In no time, the sanctuary assured, this rock would be old news. “Murphy does not need a real egg to feel accomplished!” World Bird Sanctuary wrote in a tweet. “He’s quite content with his rock, and very protective of it! After his spring hormones have run their course, he will get bored and move on to other activities. Poor rock.”

As news of Murphy and his rock baby continued to spread across the internet, World Bird Sanctuary received word of an orphaned eagle chick who’d fallen from his nest and needed a family. The sanctuary knew they had a dad who was up to the task.



Carefully, keepers introduced the chick to Murphy. Though it’s still unclear what the final outcome will be, for now, keepers at the sanctuary are feeling hopeful that Murphy and the chick will connect. “Murphy has displayed the behavior we were looking for,” World Bird Sanctuary wrote in a Facebook post. “He has responded to the peeps of the baby, and begun protecting the area.”

Day by day, Murphy is being given the chance to build a new bond with an eaglet of his own. Even if it doesn’t work out, his funny story has already taught so many people about how these beautiful birds raise their young. As for rock baby? It's back to doing what it does best — being, well, a rock.