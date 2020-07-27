3 min read Group Of People Rescue A Rare, Completely Yellow Turtle He's so unique 💛🐢

When a group of people rescued a yellow turtle in Odisha, India, they were a little confused. They’d never seen a completely yellow turtle before — and that’s because it’s a pretty rare phenomenon. The turtle was turned over to the Indian Forest Services (IFS), who at first were just as confused as his rescuers, but eventually came up with a theory.

Close snap of the same. Mark the pink eyes, one indicative feature of albinism. pic.twitter.com/MfXrXVYbfH — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 20, 2020

The turtle is a very bright yellow from head to toe, and the most likely explanation for his coloring is albinism. Albinism often causes an animal to be completely white, but sometimes non-mammal albino animals can be different colors — in this case, yellow. “Most probably it was an albino,” Susanta Nanda, an IFS officer, wrote in a post on Twitter. “One such aberration was recorded by locals in Sindh a few years back.”

A rare yellow turtle was spotted & rescued in Balasore, Odisha yesterday.



Most probably it was an albino. One such aberration was recorded by locals in Sindh few years back. pic.twitter.com/ZHAN8bVccU — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 20, 2020