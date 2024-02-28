Neighbors Race To Rescue 34 Cats Kicked Out On The Street

When Meagan Licari of Puppy Kitty NY City rescue got a text about a cat in need on the street, she and her team rushed to help. When they got there, they realized the situation was actually much more complicated than they’d originally thought.

Apparently, someone had been evicted from their apartment and left 34 cats behind — and the cats were being kicked out into the street.

When rescuers arrived, there were 15 cats in various places near the building — in the street, hiding in potted plants, sitting on the roof, huddled under cars — and the rest were still waiting for help inside. It was a huge rescue job, but luckily people from all across the city showed up to help.

“We basically just posted on social media and begged for people to come help us,” Licari told The Dodo. “People came with traps and carriers, and we were able to remove 34 cats from the apartment.”

Once all of the cats realized there were so many people there to help them, they were relieved. Puppy Kitty NY City hadn't planned on taking in 34 cats that day, but they were excited to welcome so many adorable faces into their care.

The cat who was found huddled in a planter, Hero, is now a cuddly lap cat. Another one, Candy, loves making biscuits and asking for attention. Heart, one of the cats found still inside the apartment, has already found his forever home with lots of kitty siblings. They all went from needing help to living the dream thanks to everyone who came out to help that day.

“Most of them are doing amazing,” Licari said. All of the cats have since been placed in loving foster homes, and some of them have even found their forever homes already. Despite what they've been through, every one of the cats rescued is a loving, cuddly kitty, and they're all so happy to be safe and thriving now.

