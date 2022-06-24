People Out Skiing Are Shocked To Run Across A Duck-Billed Platypus
“We were incredibly surprised."
The other day, Mark Oates and a companion were cross-country skiing along a snowy path in Tasmania, Australia, when a furry local appeared and began to approach them.
It was someone they did not expect.
Turns out, also traversing the wintry landscape that day was a duck-billed platypus. Though typically pictured inhabiting warmer, bushland waterways, this particular platypus seemed quite at ease sliding across the snowy expanse in higher altitudes.
The skiers couldn’t believe their eyes — especially as he passed by them like it was no big deal.
Here’s that moment on video:
It was an encounter Oates and his companion won’t soon forget.
“We were incredibly surprised that it was heading straight towards us,” Oates told The Dodo. “I always presumed that [platypuses] would make their way down below the snow-line in winter, but here in Tasmania I don't think this is the case. I certainly had not seen one slide on its stomach like it did. Very cool moment to witness.”