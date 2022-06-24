People Out Skiing Are Shocked To Run Across A Duck-Billed Platypus

The other day, Mark Oates and a companion were cross-country skiing along a snowy path in Tasmania, Australia, when a furry local appeared and began to approach them. It was someone they did not expect.

Turns out, also traversing the wintry landscape that day was a duck-billed platypus. Though typically pictured inhabiting warmer, bushland waterways, this particular platypus seemed quite at ease sliding across the snowy expanse in higher altitudes. The skiers couldn’t believe their eyes — especially as he passed by them like it was no big deal. Here’s that moment on video: