People On Maui Come Together To Help Animals Affected By The Wildfires

As the island of Maui tries to cope with wildfires that have destroyed so much, everyone affected is coming together to help each other — and their pets. Many people forced to leave their homes could not take their pets with them or lost them in the chaos. Others are dealing with the pain of being away while the fires happened and now have no idea what became of their furry family members. The fires primarily affected the Lahaina area, and thousands of animals have been displaced as a result. The pet parents of Maui are struggling, but they’re not alone.

Maui Humane Society has been one of the leaders in the animal rescue efforts on Maui. Despite already being at capacity when the fires started, they’ve taken in as many animals as they can and have helped coordinate rescue efforts, as well as provided guidance for community members wanting to help. The main things the shelter has asked for help with are fostering, donations and spreading the word. When tragedy strikes, communication has a tendency to break down. To avoid that, the shelter created a Facebook group called Maui Fires Pets Help Group for locals to post lost and found pets in an effort to help them all reunite with their families. Other groups, such as Missing Pets of Maui and Lost & Found Animals of Maui Fires, have a similar focus. Everyone just wants to get the animals of Maui back where they belong.

People from all over the world have found these groups and offered support in any way they can, showing the lengths that people will go to in order to make sure furry family members are taken care of. “The outpouring of support from this global community has really shown how much good there is in the world,” Kelsie-Kei Noelani wrote in the Maui Fires Pets Help Group.

All over Maui, people are stepping up to take in animals found all alone in the aftermath of the fires. Two tiny kittens were found in the remains of a brick wall, and a senior dog was found tied to a mango tree just out of reach of the flames. Rescuers have taken in birds, guinea pigs, rabbits and more. There are animals in need everywhere, but they’re not alone. Everyone on the island has their eyes peeled for pets of all kinds, and, hopefully, they won’t be missing for long.