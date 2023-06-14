People Notice 2 Tiny Faces In The Dark And Know Just Who To Call

Recently, in a suburban garden in Bexleyheath, England, two baby siblings huddled together, unsure of what to do. Their mother was gone, and this duo, left to their own devices, took shelter in the nook between two brick walls. When someone finally spotted the pair peeking out of the darkness, they knew something was wrong and quickly called The Fox Project for help.

Instagram/thefoxproject

Usually, rescuers try to keep baby animals with their mothers. But in this case, Fox Project staff discerned that the little foxes were orphans and that they’d need to grow up somewhere they could be protected. “It was evident [their mom] had not been around for a while and they needed help,” The Fox Project wrote in an Instagram post about the babies.

Instagram/thefoxproject

Finally safe with The Fox Project, the sweet siblings were introduced to other baby foxes and given all the food and water they needed. In no time, their physical condition improved, and they started making lots of friends. “[They’re] healthy and beautiful, still together with three new adopted siblings, and thriving in our foster system,” The Fox Project wrote in the post.

Instagram/thefoxproject

While the foxes have forged a few relationships with others of their kind, they’ve become increasingly skeptical of humans — this is a great sign, meaning they’ll one day be ready to return to the wild. For now, though, they’re still growing up, enjoying the comforts of the shelter. “They are fairly wary of people and hopefully will become more so,” The Fox Project founder Trevor Williams told The Dodo. “[They’re] sleeping, eating and playing with boxes and toys.” For Williams, the most fulfilling aspect of rescuing and rehabilitating foxes is simple. “Getting them back to the wild and giving them a second chance,” he said.

Instagram/thefoxproject