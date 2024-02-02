People Hear Squealing Coming From Inside Taped-Up Box Left Outside McDonald's

When some people alerted McDonald’s employees in North Whitehall, Pennsylvania, about a taped-up box abandoned in the parking lot, they immediately went to check it out — and realized there was squealing coming from inside. They weren’t sure who they were going to find inside — but they definitely didn’t expect two baby potbelly pigs!

Logan's Heroes Animal Rescue

The piglets, later named Linda and Lena, were freed from the box and collected by Lehigh Valley CART, who then transferred them into the care of Logan's Heroes Animal Rescue. No one has any idea where the piglets came from or how they ended up at the McDonald’s, but all that really matters now is that they were found. “These two piglets are lucky they didn't freeze overnight,” Logan’s Heroes wrote on Facebook.

The piglets arrived in the care of Logan’s Heroes and got all settled into a foster home. They were definitely a little shaken up, and their rescuers knew they would need time to recover from their ordeal.

“They were very scared, cold and did have mange,” Chris Baringer of Logan's Heroes Animal Rescue told The Dodo. “Since they are very young and scared, we have them in a foster home instead of in the barn.”

