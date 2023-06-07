People Find Wild Babies In Window And Reunite Them With Mom

It’s springtime, and all over the country, wild animals are having their babies. Recently, a homeowner in Anderson, Illinois, came face to face with some of those babies when they discovered five fluffy skunk kits huddled together in a window well.

Shocked and concerned, the homeowner contacted Wildlife Allies, a team dedicated to the compassionate removal and rescue of sick and injured wildlife. Wildlife technician Cat Downs soon arrived at the scene along with an intern aide. Together, Downs and the intern netted the kits, removing them from the window well, and placed them inside a carrier. The rescuers then transferred the five kits to a grassy area nearby and put them under a laundry basket where the mother skunk could see them. To make sure the reunion was a success, the rescuers set up cameras and hoped the skunk mom would soon return. “[The baby skunks] were overwhelmed with fear and exhaustion,” a representative from Wildlife Allies told The Dodo.

Rescuers didn’t have to wait long and soon found an empty laundry basket. Checking the camera footage, they gleefully realized that the whole family had been reunited. “When we loaded the trail camera photos onto our computer and saw the mom, a huge feeling of relief and pure joy came over us,” the Wildlife Allies representative said.

The Wildlife Allies team watched in awe as the dedicated mama skunk tended to each of her babies. “The mama skunk emerged and heroically freed her precious offspring from the laundry basket,” Anderson Humane wrote in a Facebook post about the rescue. “With determination, she made multiple trips, releasing all five babies and carrying the last one away to safety!” According to Skedaddle Humane Wildlife Control, skunk kits rely heavily on their mother throughout the first few months of their lives, as she teaches them what to eat and how to survive. Usually, families like these stick together until the fall, when the babies are old enough to venture out on their own.

