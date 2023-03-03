Dog Left At Burger King With Note On Collar Thought He'd Never See Mom Again

When a group of people found a dog tied up outside a Burger King in Monee, Illinois, they were heartbroken by the note they found paper clipped to his collar. It said, “Hi, I’m King. I’m a good boy. Love to hug and kiss. Birthday July 22nd, 2018.” They called the police for help, who began the process of finding out King’s story.

King stayed over at the police station that night and was then taken to the South Suburban Humane Society the next day. The shelter staff were just as curious about King’s past and wondered how he’d ended up there, but they didn’t have to wonder for long. Shortly after King arrived at the shelter, his mom showed up to tell her story. After experiencing severe medical issues, King’s mom had to move in with family while she tried to get back on her feet. A family member abandoned King without her knowledge, and when she found out about it, she was absolutely devastated. When she learned that King was at the shelter, she showed up with all of his favorite food, toys and treats. She didn’t want to lose King, but she wasn’t sure what else to do. She started crying as soon as she got there and saw King, who was so happy to be in his mom’s arms again.

Dodo Shows Soulmates Dog Goes Everywhere In His Dad's Kangaroo Pouch

“It was a very emotional reunion for the two of them,” Emily Klehm, CEO of the South Suburban Humane Society, told The Dodo. “It was evident to our team how much love and affection there is between them and he was totally overjoyed to see her. She was sobbing as she was telling me all of the things that have happened to her and I had tears streaming down my face. Many of us who work in animal welfare are empaths and it actually hurts our hearts to see people and pets hurting. Everyone on our team wanted to figure out how to help them.” As King’s mom shared her story, the wheels started turning in everyone’s minds. There had to be something they could do — and it didn’t take them long to figure it out.

The spay and neuter clinic manager ended up stepping up to foster King while his mom tries to secure a new living situation for the two of them. She was beyond grateful to everyone for their help and will definitely be able to relax a little knowing that her best friend is safe and being well cared for while she figures things out. King is loving life in his foster home, and no one can believe how sweet he is. “Like the note said, he loves to give hugs and kisses and really is a cuddle bug,” Klehm said. “It's obvious that he's been very loved!”

South Suburban Humane Society