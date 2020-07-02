3 min read People Cheer As Tiny Inchworm Works To Find A Way Across A Gap "I'm so proud."

Where there’s a will, there’s a way — and that’s true when it comes to the smallest of animals, too. Just ask this very determined little inchworm.

Lucy Pipkin

The other day, Lucy Pipkins and her friends spotted the tiny inchworm making his way across a wooden deck. Though seemingly simply, it came with some serious challenges for such an itty-bitty traveler. As Pipkins and her friends looked on, the inchworm came to a small gap in the deck — a daunting chasm from the perspective of a little caterpillar. Yet he faced it bravely.

Those onlookers couldn’t help but cheer the inchworm on as worked to overcome the obstacle he faced — stretching his tiny self as far as he could to make it across the gap. Here’s that moment on video: