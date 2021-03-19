4 min read People Think This Dog Looks Like A Human And Can't Get Over It “Oh my God, she looks like my nan."

Ronnie and her brother, Reggie, constantly get stopped when they’re on walks near their home in Plymouth, England. Most of the time, people can’t even believe the 7-year-old brother and sister are both dogs.

Instagram/ronnie_n_reggie18

“I get stopped constantly. People are like, ‘Oh my God, is that a dog?’ Or you get people saying, ‘Oh my God, they look like Ewoks,’ or Falkor from ‘The NeverEnding Story,’” Kerry Docwra, the pups’ mom, told The Dodo. “We get told they look like everything, apart from dogs.” But perhaps the most common refrain is that Ronnie, with her pronounced brow, bright brown eyes and pink nose and lips, looks uncomfortably human. “People say to me, ‘Oh my God, she looks like my nan,’ or ‘She looks like my uncle,’” Docwra said.

Instagram/ronnie_n_reggie18

The two gentle pups love the attention and are always happy to meet new people — especially when one of their admirers is a child. “They’ve never been brought up with kids, but they just adore children. They just dribble when there’s a baby around,” Docwra said. “They’re proper nanny dogs.” “They love all other animals,” she added. “I can take them into any social situation, and they’re just amazing.”

Instagram/ronnie_n_reggie18

The two pups owe their unique looks to their mom — a Staffordshire bull terrier/pit bull terrier mix — and their dad — a Shih Tzu/pug mix. Both dogs have very expressive faces, but Ronnie’s nose and pouty lips make her especially human-like. And while Reggie likes to busy himself attempting to chew on rocks and grass, Ronnie will have entire conversations with her mom. “She’s the one who’s so unique,” Docwra said. “She’ll just talk to you in dog language. She’s so brilliant — they both are. The most unique, beautiful little creatures.”

Instagram/ronnie_n_reggie18

Recently, Reggie and Ronnie were discovered by their town’s local paper and have become local celebrities. While the attention is nice, Docwra has always known her pups were special — not only for how they look, but for all they’ve done for her over the years. “They’ve been my constant support and they’ve just been absolutely amazing to me,” Docwra said. “I just love them.”