2 min read People Are Struggling To Find The Snake In This Photo Can you spot him? 🐍

When someone first posted a photo on Twitter with the caption, “Find the snake in 15 seconds,” a lot of people probably assumed the task would be easy — but on closer examination, it’s definitely a hard one. The photo is of a path covered with leaves and sticks all in shades of brown and tan, with the occasional pop of green here and there. Unfortunately, none of those pops of green are the elusive snake, so spotting him among the sea of leaves is pretty tricky.

Find the snake in 15 seconds... pic.twitter.com/Xr0e7tV4nq — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖀𝖓𝖇𝖊𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖇𝖑𝖊 𝕺𝖓𝖊 (@dm_ynwa) July 4, 2020

Many people on Twitter tried and failed, thinking different squiggles might be the snake only to be later proven wrong. Eventually, though, a handful of people started to spot the sneaky snake …