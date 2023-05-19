People Are Stunned To See Huge Animal Trapped In Tree Right Outside Their Homes

It’s not uncommon to spot wildlife right outside your front door . But recently, residents of Reno, Nevada, gazed up at one of the trees lining their suburban street and were shocked to see someone much, much bigger than they expected.

Neighbors soon realized that the wayward animal was a 15-year-old bear who’d wandered into the community and then, realizing she was lost, anxiously scrambled up the tree.

When rescuers from the Nevada Department of Wildlife and firefighters from the Reno Fire Department arrived at the scene, they soon realized that the frightened bear wouldn’t be leaving the tree without their help.

“When they located the bear, it had already been spooked up a tree,” Ashley Sanchez, Nevada Department of Wildlife public information officer, told The Dodo. “It became clear that it would not come down on its own anytime soon.”