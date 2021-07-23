People Are Sharing Stories About Why Their Dogs Got Kicked Out Of Daycare

Sure, it's easy enough to be a good boy or girl in the comfort of home, where the treats flow freely and proud pup parents can see no imperfections in their adorable pets. But for some more mischievous pups, being in doggy daycare means all bets are off.

Just ask these people whose dogs got the boot.

This week, Twitter-user Sophie Haigney took to the platform to share a quick, funny tidbit about canine expulsion. But she wouldn't be the only one with a tale to tell.