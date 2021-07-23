3 min read People Are Having A Very Hard Time Spotting This Big Cat Hiding In Plain Sight Can you find him? 👀

In the mountains of northern and central Asia, a secretive cat hides among the rocks. Known as the “ghost of the mountains,” snow leopards can seemingly disappear into their rugged surroundings. The shy, solitary cat’s thick yellow and grey coat helps him perfectly blend in with the rocks and shrubs thousands of miles above the treeline. A photo snapped of a snow-covered mountainside shows just how perfectly these masters of disguise can render themselves invisible — both to their prey and the human eye.

You’re not alone if you’re having trouble spotting the yellow coat with the black and gray rosettes and the white chin among the rocky terrain. This viral picture of a snow leopard descending a mountain shared by Ramesh Pandey with the Indian Forest Service has recently stumped the internet. Still having trouble finding the sweet face among the rocks? Here’s a hint:

This isn’t the first time a snow leopard’s disappearing act has made people question their eyesight. In 2019, photographer Saurabh Desai shared an image of the ghost cat reclining on a crag in the Spiti Valley of North India.

SAURABH DESAI/VISUAL POETRIES

The big cat was so well camouflaged that the photo left everyone scratching their heads when they were actually being watched the entire time.

SAURABH DESAI/VISUAL POETRIES

Scientists aren't entirely sure just how many of these remarkable cats are left in the wild, but it's estimated to be between 4,000 and 6,000, according to the World Wildlife Fund. Climate change and a shrinking natural habitat threaten the snow leopard, who is listed as "vulnerable," according to the IUCN Red List. Hopefully, with a little help we'll be able to see more of this big cat — or, at least, we'll have plenty more head-scratch photos to look at in the future.