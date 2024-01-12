People Are Having A Very Hard Time Spotting The Animal In This Snowy Photo

The imposing terrain of the Himalayas might give the impression that it's an inhospitable sort of place, devoid of life along its icy, rugged range. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. One need only take a closer look.

For the past 10 years, wildlife photographer Ismail Shariff has been leading expeditions through the region. Armed with his camera, Shariff captures images of some of its most iconic species — though one in particular stands out for Shariff. Or, rather, blends right in.

Turns out, in what appears at first to merely be a photo of the snowy, craggy landscape, there’s actually much more than meets the eye. Viewing the photo, however, Shariff’s followers online were stumped. Shariff admits even he had struggled to notice him at first.

“It's like playing hide-and-seek with a white ninja in a snowstorm,” Shariff told The Dodo. “Even though they're smack dab in the middle of your photo, you still need a magnifying glass and a Sherlock Holmes vibe to spot them. And honestly? I'm still impressed every time.” With a turn of his head, the elusive subject of Shariff’s photos revealed himself — a majestic snow leopard. “There he was, snoozing like a majestic fur pillow!” Shariff said.

Snow leopards, a protected species, are so perfectly suited to their environment that they can easily go undetected even after careful inspection. “I’m impressed, humbled, and maybe a little bit jealous of their blending skills,” Shariff said.

Shariff has captured numerous stunning images of snow leopards, which he posts online for others to appreciate, and to underscore the importance of their protection. “Wildlife photography started as a way to share nature's wonders, but with every wildlife encounter, it evolved into something deeper: respect, admiration, and, maybe especially, even a touch of furry (wild cats) fandom,” Shariff said. “Every expedition fuels my passion for these magnificent beings, and I hope my pictures and stories do the same for [other people].”