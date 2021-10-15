People Are Having A Hard Time Spotting All The Cats In This Photo

There are cats in this photo — that much is clear. But if you only spot three, you're one cat short. Go ahead, give it a try. Can you find the fourth?

u/KittyInALabCoat

Reddit user KittyInALabCoat recently shared this head-scratcher of a picture that her father snapped the other day. Even he thought he'd taken a photo of just three black kitties — that is, until his daughter took a closer look.



"He didn't notice the [fourth] cat before I saw the picture," KittyInALabCoat told The Dodo. "My initial reaction was excitement, and to challenge my husband to find it." After posting the pic online, plenty of people had trouble finding the last cat as well. If you're still stumped, here he is:

Turns out, along with the obvious black cats, there's a master of camouflage in their midst. And he's sure easy to miss.

