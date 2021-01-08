3 min read People Are Having A Tough Time Believing This Animal Is Really Real That little face 😍

This particularly plump amphibian is well on his way to internet stardom — and it's easy to see why. His smooth round body and expressive little face are so striking that they've left many people wondering if this animal is really real.

And honestly, it's hard to blame them. Just look at him.

Speculation has been swirling online, with some people guessing that he's some sort of shell-less turtle — or perhaps the result of a child's ceramics project gone awry. But, as it turns out, neither of those are correct.

On Twitter, Jodi Rowley, a biologist and amphibian specialist, decided to cut through the buzz and reveal the animal's true identity. "This frog is doing the rounds on social media. It’s a blunt-headed burrowing frog (Glyphoglossus molossus)," Rowley wrote. "Native to drier parts of mainland SE Asia, this species spends most of its life underground, waiting for rain — they’ve a great shape for burrowing and conserving water."