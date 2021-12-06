People Are Having A Hard Time Spotting The Rattlesnake In This Photo

There’s perhaps no better way to peacefully coexist with snakes than by simply giving them their space. But often, that means spotting them first. And that can take practice. Recently, Arizona-based reptile relocation service Rattlesnake Solutions posted a photo taken by one of their handlers. It may look like a peaceful scene at first, free of any dangers, but there’s actually someone in it who’d prefer to be left alone: a western diamondback rattlesnake. Can you find her?

If you're struggling to find her, you're not alone. The task of spotting the snake is made difficult by her remarkable ability to blend in. "Rattlesnakes are great at hiding, and their natural camouflage can be nearly perfect," Bryan Hughes, owner of Rattlesnake Solutions, told The Dodo. "It is a good example of why most people never even know they’re near them." Turns out, the snake is pretty much front and center, hiding in the shade of a rock:

"We do a lot of posts [on Rattlesnake Solution's Facebook page] that we consider context training," Hughes said. "The more homeowners can practice at seeing snakes in hiding, the better they are at it in real life." But people aren't the only ones better off with that ability.