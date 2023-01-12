People Are Doing A Double-Take To Find The Dog In This Photo

For many animals, camouflage is among the most valuable of assets — allowing them to blend into their surroundings while on the hunt or keeping safe from harm. And like a great horned owl against the bark of a tree, or a bright white hare on fallen snow, this dog, too, found the perfect place to go incognito.

Recently, Reddit user RB9k took their dog, named Lady Poppington, to grab a bite at a local family dining establishment in England. Once there, however, the pair made an interesting discovery. Though quite unmissable against most backdrops, what with the dog’s blotchy black-and-white coat, Lady Poppington blended in almost perfectly with the restaurant’s 1980s-style carpet. Now you see her. Now you don’t.

Lady Poppington’s owner was stunned, and decided to share news of the dog’s uncanny camouflage on Reddit. And people there were equally wowed — many needing to do a double-take just to spot her. “That’s amazing,” one user wrote. “If it wasn't for the leash, I don't think I could have found the dog,” another added. Sure enough, just by being herself, Lady Poppington had pulled off something impressive.