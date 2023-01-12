People Are Doing A Double-Take To Find The Dog In This Photo

Now you see her ... now you don't 🔍

By Stephen Messenger

Published on 1/12/2023 at 1:19 PM

For many animals, camouflage is among the most valuable of assets — allowing them to blend into their surroundings while on the hunt or keeping safe from harm.

And like a great horned owl against the bark of a tree, or a bright white hare on fallen snow, this dog, too, found the perfect place to go incognito.

Reddit/RB9k

Recently, Reddit user RB9k took their dog, named Lady Poppington, to grab a bite at a local family dining establishment in England. Once there, however, the pair made an interesting discovery.

Though quite unmissable against most backdrops, what with the dog’s blotchy black-and-white coat, Lady Poppington blended in almost perfectly with the restaurant’s 1980s-style carpet.

Now you see her. Now you don’t.

Reddit/RB9k

Lady Poppington’s owner was stunned, and decided to share news of the dog’s uncanny camouflage on Reddit. And people there were equally wowed — many needing to do a double-take just to spot her.

“That’s amazing,” one user wrote.

“If it wasn't for the leash, I don't think I could have found the dog,” another added.

Sure enough, just by being herself, Lady Poppington had pulled off something impressive.

Reddit/RB9k

Why, exactly, did nature endow Lady Poppington with a coat so suited to such an unexpected environment? Her owner has a theory:

“I guess having a natural camouflage in a restaurant has its advantages,” RB9K told The Dodo. “Like stealthily hoovering crumbs, or surprise hug and scritches attacks.”

Whatever the case, one thing is certain — no one will see her coming.

