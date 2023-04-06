Penguin Tries To Show Off For Photographer With Hilarious Results

Brian Bailey works on a cruise ship and therefore gets to explore a lot of really cool places. One of his favorites is Saunders Island, an island in the Falkland Islands, for one main reason: the birds.

“There are gentoo, southern rockhopper, Magellanic and king penguins, black-browed albatross and king cormorants all nesting on the island,” Bailey told The Dodo. “The striated caracara will steal your backpack if you’re not careful. It’s an absolute birder’s paradise!”

Bailey loves to spend his free time venturing over to the island and snapping pictures of all the different birds who cross his path. One day, he was focused on taking photos of the gentoo penguins as they launched themselves out of the water and onto some nearby rocks. He was getting some great shots — until Gerry showed up.