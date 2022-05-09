Ukrainian President Awards Very Good Dog A Medal For His Service Saving Lives

Amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has displaced countless people and their pets, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took the time to honor one of the bravest service members in the fight. This little pup named Patron — a bomb-sniffing dog whose nose has literally been saving lives.

On Sunday, at a ceremony in Kiev, the 2-year-old Jack Russell terrier and his owner/handler, Mykhailo Iliev, received a medal "For Dedicated Service" from President Zelenskyy. The pair were commended for their role in protecting soldiers and civilians from explosive devices on the battlefield. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, visiting Kiev, was also on hand to see Patron receive the honor with a wagging tail:

"I want to award those Ukrainian heroes who are already clearing our land of mines," Zelenskyy said during the ceremony. "And together with our heroes — a wonderful little sapper, Patron, who helps not only to neutralize explosives, but also to teach our children the necessary safety rules in areas where there is a mine threat."

Patron rose to fame in Ukraine following the Russian invasion after officials credited him for his role in helping to defuse dozens of explosives since the war began. Here's video of Patron in action:

Patron is a true hero — and now he has the medal to prove it.